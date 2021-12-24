Tamales for Christmas: Houstonians keep the tradition alive

The Texas Tamale Company says Christmas Eve is one of their busiest days of the year.

HOUSTON — Enjoying homemade Tamales on Christmas Eve is a tradition for many Houstonians.

“We are really busy. We're really busy today, “ said Teresa, an employee.

She says they prepared nearly thousands of tamales to sell Friday.

Long lines could be seen outside the store, located on Foundation View Dr., throughout the day. A line, Hassit Ehruv waits in each year.

"Every time I come here, I have to stand in the line -- but it is still worth it,” he said.

William Willis says he makes sure to call ahead.

“We really enjoy it -- come here almost every year," Willis said.

It’s the busiest day of the year at the Texas Tamale Company!



Teresa said their homemade tamales attract people from all cultures.

"All countries, they come for tamales. We have people from all over the world buying tamales today."

She said a lot of prep work goes into Christmas Eve.

"Yesterday we worked 12 hours straight and today we're going to do 14 hours."

Teresa said it's a tradition they enjoy continuing each year.

"Actually I'm really happy to be here because I’m actually helping everyone get their tradition tamales."