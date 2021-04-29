Have you seen Christine? Houston police looking for missing woman who recently had heart surgery

Christine Cloud was last seen earlier this week in northwest Houston as she was leaving the 6700 block of Grovewood Lane.

HOUSTON — A woman who recently had heart surgery has been missing since Tuesday and Houston police need your help finding her.

Christine Cloud, 48, was last seen in northwest Houston leaving the 6700 block of Grovewood Lane.

She was wearing jeans and a dark-colored sweater.

Christine is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has green eyes and blond/strawberry hair.

If you have any information on Christine's whereabouts, please call 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.