Alleged drunken driver in custody after fatal crash in southwest Houston, police say

Houston police said a passenger in the suspect's vehicle died at the scene after they crashed into another car.

HOUSTON — An alleged drunken driver is in custody after a crash early Sunday that killed one person and injured two others in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to the 11800 block of Chimney Rock Road near Gasmer Drive around 3 a.m.

According to police, a witness saw the suspect run a red light before crashing into another vehicle passing through the intersection.

Investigators said the passenger in the suspect's vehicle died at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Fatality Crash: Chimney Rock @ Gasmer. One confirmed deceased. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 19, 2021

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive, police said.