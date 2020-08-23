x
Child's body found in Brays Bayou near University of Houston

Houston police said they have no identification or cause of death at this time.

HOUSTON — Houston homicide detectives are en route to Brays Bayou near the University of Houston after a child's body was found.

The scene is in the 5200 block of Carrolton Street.

At this time, the deceased child has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

