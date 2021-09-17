Multiple people injured, including children, in hit-and-run crash in Humble

This is a developing story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including children, were injured in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County.

This scene, which is still active, is in the 2200 block of East FM 1960, on the westbound lanes. Drivers are asked to avoid FM 1960 between Woodland Hills and First Street E.

Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a mother and child, possibly eight, has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three other kids who were in the car were also injured. Sheriff Gonzalez said they are stable.

The other vehicle involved in the crash allegedly drove away before police arrived on scene.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to gather more details. Air 11 is also en route to get aerials of the scene.

We will update this page as soon as we learn more.