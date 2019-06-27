HOUSTON — Two children were hurt, their grandfather killed, after the car they were in slammed into a tree in the median of Glenwest Drive. The violent crash happened just after 4:30 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Houston Police Lieutenant Thurston Roberson, the family was headed south on Glenwest Drive, near the West Bay Area Blvd. intersection, when the grandfather passed out at the wheel. He died at the crash scene.

Roberson says two children in the car, the driver's grandchildren, were both hurt in the wreck but he wasn't sure how seriously.

A 7-year-old little girl was taken by ambulance, a 9-year-old little boy by LifeFlight, to the Texas Medical Center.

Crash investigators from HPD's Vehicle Crimes Division spent more than two hours collecting evidence at the crash scene.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed.