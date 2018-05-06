GALVESTON, Texas – Several children who suffered critical burn injuries in Sunday’s volcanic eruption in Guatemala will be transported to Galveston’s Shriners Hospital Tuesday.

The children are expected to be transported by the United States military.

Shriners Hospital deployed an emergency medical team from Galveston within 24 hours of the disaster. The team worked to provide onside evaluation and care.

“Shriners Hospitals is uniquely prepared to respond to a tragedy of this proportion, having specialized pediatric burn hospitals across the country,” said John McCabe, executive vice president of Shriners Hospitals for Children. “We have a deep history of mobilizing to respond to tragedies across the globe and have committed to help these children. We view ourselves as a global force for children and each and every day we bring love to the rescue to children around the world.”

A second team from the Boston Shriners Hospital is on stand-by to travel to Guatemala and provide additional support if needed.

Hospital officials says critically burned patients are typically placed in pediatric intensive care units due to the severity of the injuries. Doctors and nurses will provide all aspects of burn care, which could include surgery, treatment, rehabilitation and psychological support.

