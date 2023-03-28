'Growing up in Houston' report highlights struggles children face in the city

The head of Children at Risk said he hopes the state-appointed board of managers set to takeover Houston ISD will double down on funding for early education.

Example video title will go here for this video

The report suggests that kids' mental health has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. It also shows that Houston has more uninsured children than any other city in the economically developed world.

The head of Children at Risk said he hopes the state-appointed board of managers set to takeover Houston ISD will double down on funding for early education.

"Pre-K, that's the real key area that we see a real transition with a great majority of our kids here in Houston," Children at Risk CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn said. "We started doing pre-K a number of years ago when Terry Grier was the superintendent, and we are really reaping the rewards now in terms of seeing some of the better performance in our schools it really starts early."

The report also found that nearly one in four children are food insecure.