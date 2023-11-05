Group shares interactive map showing what they call daycare deserts around Houston

The nonprofit Children at Risk says more funding is needed for childcare.

The non-profit Children at Risk says more needs to be done now to close the gaps in childcare for low-income families. That was their message at a news conference Thursday morning.

A map shows where Houston families struggle most to find affordable childcare for their babies and toddlers. There are so-called childcare deserts near downtown and in southeast Houston.

Data shows the issue is much worse in rural areas.

Children at Risk is sharing the interactive mapping tool to paint the picture of the problem so many families face. They say 65 percent of kids in Texas come from low-income families.

“Parents in Texas are working parents,” Dr. Bob Sanborn with Children at Risk said. “Working parents need a safe and academically high-quality place for their kids to go.”

The advocacy group says federal Covid relief money was used to keep the doors open at many childcare centers in our area, but that money is running out and the need for quality cared is growing. They’re calling for the state to invest in solutions by providing more funding this year.