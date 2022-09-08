Child suffers smoke inhalation during house fire in NE Houston, officials say

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HOUSTON — A child was taken to the hospital Thursday after a home caught fire in northeast Houston, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The agency tweeted about the fire shortly before 8 p.m. and said it happened on Douglas Fir Villa Avenue near City Green Trail. Investigators said the incident originated as a disturbance call.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The child was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is in unknown condition.

HCFMO investigators are en route to a residential fire in the 10300 block of Douglas Fir Villa Avenue. One juvenile transported to HCA Kingwood for smoke inhalation. The origin and cause investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/RY2Jislqs4 — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) September 9, 2022