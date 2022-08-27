She was shot at least one time when a dispute between adults escalated and led to an exchange of gunfire.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child was shot to death Saturday night during a domestic situation at a "family gathering."

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a unit at the Camden Vantage Apartments along Jackson Street in northeast Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

He said during the gathering there was a domestic situation between multiple adults that escalated to gunfire.

"Any death is tragic," Hampton said. "But when there is a child involved, it really hits home."

Hampton said police do not have a suspect in custody and said some of the people who were at the gathering left the scene after shots were fired. They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the incident.

In November of 2021, a couple was stabbed to death at this same apartment complex. Daniel Aaron and Kristen McDevitt were killed. A 22-year-old "acquaintance" was later arrested in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.