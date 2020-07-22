Life Flight responds to child's shooting in northwest Harris County

The child suffered a gunshot wound to the face, deputies said.

CYPRESS, Texas — Deputy constables responded to reports of a shooting that wounded a child at a home in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.

Harris County Pct. 5 confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the 19700 block of Ridge Falls Court and was taken away by ambulance.

The ambulance transported the child to a nearby shopping center where Life Flight airlifted them to the Medical Center.

Deputies at the scene said early-on the shooting was being investigated as accidental. They said the child was playing with a gun and suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The child is expected to survive.

Another younger child was home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

