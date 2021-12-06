HPD: Child accidentally shot in chest while father was putting gun away

The young boy's condition is serious, but police said he is stable.

HOUSTON — A family is going through an unthinkable tragedy after a 9-year-old was accidentally shot by his father Saturday in Houston's Greater Fifth Ward area.

This happened outside a home in the 4500 block of Hershe Street.

Houston police said the dad was in the process of putting his gun away when it accidentally went off and a bullet struck the child in the chest.

The boy was taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department where his injuries are serious, but he is stable, according to police.

The Houston Police Department is interviewing witnesses and in the process of collecting more evidence but ask anyone who may have been outside and seen what happened to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477.

Shooting: 4500 Hershe. Juvenile shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 12, 2021