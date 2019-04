A child has been returned to parents after being found wandering alone in the middle of the street in Clear Lake.

The child, who is approximately 2 years old, was found in the 16200 block of El Camino Real. There is an apartment complex nearby.

Police were looking for the parents of the child, but they have since been reunited and police say the case is closed.

The child was not injured.

