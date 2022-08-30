Sheriff: Child in critical condition after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being found in a pond.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road.

Gonzalez said the child, who is believed to be 7, wandered away and fell into the water.

A worker found the child and started CPR until first responders arrived. The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.