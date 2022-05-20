Infant dies after being left in car for several hours, police say

Police said an investigation is underway and the case will be referred to a grand jury.

HOUSTON — A child is dead after being found locked inside a car in southwest Houston on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened on Ingomar Way near the Sam Houston Tollway. Police said the infant's mother left her in a car seat while the vehicle wasn't running for several hours.

HPD said when the mother realized she had left the child in the car, the infant was unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead after the mother brought her to a hospital.

