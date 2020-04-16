HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A car and an 18-wheeler collided in northeast Harris County on Thursday morning, killing a young child, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirms.

The crash occurred in the 7600 block of East Sam Houston Parkway near the Crosby Freeway/Highway 90, in the Sheldon area.

Houston TranStar reported it happened shortly after 10 a.m.

Views from Air 11 showed the vehicle the child was in was torn in two. The child was reportedly just 4 years old, the sheriff's office told KHOU 11 News.

As of 11:15 a.m., all eastbound lanes of Highway 90 were blocked as were the northbound frontage road of the tollway.

“A child was ejected from the car & has been pronounced at the scene,” the sheriff tweeted. “Eastbound feeder at 90 is shut down. I’m enroute.”

At this time no further information has been released about the crash.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.