Family suing after 7-year-old killed in crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A family is suing a truck driver and the company he works for after a deadly crash that happened in Montgomery County in August.

Juan Pablo Ariza-Rozo, 7, was killed in the crash.

"He was a lovely kind boy and that day, somebody just destroyed our family," said his mother Andrea Ariza-Rozo. "Everything changed that day."

Andrea was taking her two sons, Juan Pablo and his brother Andres, 9, to their first day of school when a Hussmann Corporation vehicle that was traveling in front of them hit a guardrail.

The family's lawyer said the truck went airborne and landed on top of their vehicle.

The family is suing the driver of the truck and the Hussmann Corporation, saying the driver was fatigued and had been involved in eight collisions since 2016.

"So this guy is a ticking timebomb on the roadways with us, our families, our friends, and our children," said attorney Brant Stogner.

They are seeking $100 million, alleging negligence and wrongful death claims.

"So the decision to put this man behind the wheel has forever broken this family," Stogner said. "It's a decision we intend to hold them accountable for because we are all on the roadways with these same drivers."

Meanwhile, a devastated family struggles to endure after their nightmare on the freeway.

We've reached out to Hussmann Corporation for comment on the lawsuit. We're waiting for a response.