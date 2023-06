Police said the young girl was walking and somehow fell. That's when she was hit by the SUV that was traveling through a green light, according to police.

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old girl was killed Thursday after she was hit by an SUV in west Houston.

This happened at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Westpark Drive and S Gessner Road.

Police said the young girl was walking and somehow fell. That's when she was hit by the SUV that was traveling through a green light, westbound on Westpark, according to police.