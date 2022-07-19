Child injured in shooting in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 10-year-old boy was injured Tuesday after a gun was discharged in Galveston County, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.
This happened in the 17700 block of Elizabeth Street, which is between Santa Fe and Alvin.
Details on how the boy was shot are unknown, but the sheriff confirmed the boy was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The sheriff said the kid was communicating with EMS when he was being put into the chopper.
The shooting is under investigation.
We are working to gather more details on this developing story.
Check back for any updates.