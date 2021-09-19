HCSO: 10-year-old injured after suspects fire multiple shots into vehicle

A 10-year-old child was injured after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle Sunday in north Harris County.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted at 4:36 p.m. officers were searching for two women and a man riding in a white-colored Jeep Patriot with a Texas buyer tag.
Deputies said the suspects pulled alongside the victim's vehicle in the 15200 block of Pecan Landing near Eagle Springs Drive. Multiple shots were reportedly fired and the suspects drove away, going down Ella Boulevard.
Gonzalez said the child was most likely hit by fragments. They suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information that could help officers capture these suspects should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.