Houston police said a gun went off after the little girl picked it up and dropped it.

HOUSTON — A child was injured Thursday after police said she was accidentally shot in the foot.

This happened near the intersection of Ashford Point Drive and Synott Road, which is near the Westpark Tollway.

It's unknown how seriously she was hurt, but she was taken to a nearby hospital.