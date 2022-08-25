HPD: Toddler injured in accidental shooting at NW Houston park

Houston police said the shooting was self-inflicted. We are working to gather more on this story.

HOUSTON — A toddler was injured Thursday in what Houston police are calling an accidental shooting.

It happened at about 3:50 p.m. at Stubner Airline Park on Veterans Memorial.

Preliminary information is the toddler, who police said is either 1 or 2, was shot in the hand.

Police said the shooting was accidental and it appears it was self-inflicted. The child was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police did not say how the child got ahold of a gun.

