Child airlifted, 2 others hurt after terrible, 7-vehicle crash on I-45 in Spring

The wreck near Cypresswood Drive involved a big rig and six other vehicles.

SPRING, Texas — Three people were hurt Friday in a seven-vehicle crash on I-45 in Spring Friday, according to the Spring Fire Department.

A child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital and two others were rushed to area hospitals by ambulance.

The child's injuries are not believed to be life-theatrening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

It happened near Cypresswood Drive, not far from Spring High School.

Aerials from the scene show a badly damaged four-door, white car that appeared to have crashed into the big rig. Both vehicles were in a wooded area off the feeder road. Another car with a lot of damage was nearby.

It’s not clear what caused the accident.

