Driver arrested after hitting 2-year-old in north Harris County, flees the scene, HCSO says

Deputies did not say how serious the child's injuries were, but officials said no major injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County, according to authorities.

This happened at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted about the incident shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Deputies did not say how serious the child's injuries were, but Herman said no major injuries were reported.

Herman said the driver fled the scene and has since been found and arrested. He said the driver has been charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Check back for updates.