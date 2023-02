This happened in a residential area on Brea Crest Street, just east of the Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON — A 2-year-old was seriously injured Friday after being hit by a vehicle in north Houston, deputies said.

This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were given.