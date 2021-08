Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said a child was hit by a vehicle and is being evaluated by Cypress Creek EMS at the scene.

SPRING, Texas — A child was allegedly hit by a car Wednesday afternoon outside Twin Creeks Middle School in Spring, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 27100 block of Cypresswood Drive. Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said a child was hit by a vehicle and is being evaluated by Cypress Creek EMS at the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: AUTO PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT Heavy police presence in the 27100 block of Cypresswood Drive, Twin Creeks... Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Herman said the investigation is ongoing.