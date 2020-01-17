HOUSTON — A young child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in southwest Houston.
Houston police have not provided much information but said the child, who is believed to be either 5 or 6 years old, was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital.
The child's injuries are unknown.
The scene happened at about 4:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Westridge Street.
It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.
We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM