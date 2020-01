RICHMOND, Texas — A child was flown to the hospital Tuesday after Fort Bend deputies said he ran into a moving car at an apartment complex in Richmond.

The 11-year-old was taken by life flight because of concerns of swelling on the front of his head.

This happened in the 2400 block of Old South Road.

The child's condition is unknown.

AIR 11 is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM