CYPRESS, Texas — A young child is dead after she was struck by a car in the driveway of her Cypress home.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff' Office said the 3-year-old and her mother had just got home. The mother was unloading the child from the car when she accidentally put the car in neutral, deputies said.

The car started rolling backwards and hit the child.

The young girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies believe this was a tragic accident and don't think any charges will be filed.

