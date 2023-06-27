x
Child hospitalized after being found unresponsive in Spring pool, deputies say

CCPR was given to the child who started breathing on their own before being taken to the hospital, according to deputies.
Credit: KHOU

SPRING, Texas — A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being found unresponsive at a community pool in Spring.

CPR was given to the child who started breathing on their own before being taken to the hospital, according to Pct. 4 deputies. The condition of the child is unknown.

Harris County Precinct 4 tweeted about the incident at about 2:30 p.m., saying it happened in the 2500 block of Breckenridge Village Drive.

Earlier Tuesday, a 2-year-old drowned after being found unresponsive in a pool at a home in north Harris County. 

Precinct 4 deputies said the 2-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived before being confirmed dead at the hospital.

