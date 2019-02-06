HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small child was flown to the Texas Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirms.

The child was riding an ATV.

The woman driving is accused of leaving the scene. Deputies questioned a woman they believed to be the driver, but were still unsure if it was her.

This happened on Begonia Lane.

Gonzalez said although the information is "still very preliminary," it appears the driver who hit the child may have been following another "for unknown reasons." Both drivers, Gonzalez said, blew past a stop sign and the child on the 4-wheeler was hit.

