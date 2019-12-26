HOUSTON — A 4-year-old was dropped off at a local fire station Christmas evening, Houston police confirmed.

Authorities said the child was abandoned at Houston Fire Station 46, which is near Corder Street and Saint Augustine Street.

Child Protective Services has been contacted and officials said they will be working with police to locate the child's parents.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter