A 9-month-old child died Sunday after drowning at an apartment complex off Cypress Station near the North Freeway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child drowned Sunday at an apartment complex in north Harris County, according to authorities.

It happened at the complex on Cypress Station Drive near I-45.

The 9-month-old child died at an area hospital, officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.