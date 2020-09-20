x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Small child drowns during house party in northeast Houston, police say

The child was reportedly resuscitated by paramedic at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital by doctors.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the drowning death of a small child over the weekend in the Denver Harbor area.

Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. Sunday to the 7025 Longview Street. 

Police described the victim as a male toddler.

Investigators said the victim was at a house party when he was found face down inside a pool. His father pulled him from the water and CPR was performed until first responders arrived, officer said.

While at the home, police said the child was resuscitated. However, he was later pronounced dead by doctors at a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE CRIME NEWS

RELATED: Chase suspect slams into rideshare car in north Houston, killing two women

RELATED: HCSO: Father of Sierra Rhodd shot and killed hours after daughter's vigil

RELATED: Man shot to death after walking outside of his apartment when rock thrown through window