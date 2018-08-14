TYLER COUNTY, Texas - An 11-year-old boy was flown to the hospital in serious condition after he was ejected from a vehicle during a single rollover crash in Tyler County Tuesday.

The boy was sitting in the rear passenger seat during the time of the accident. Crash investigators say the driver of the vehicle was a young child who is 13 years or younger.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety says at about 2:15 p.m., a 2014 Dodge SUV was traveling southbound on CR 3000 and for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway.

#BREAKING 11-year-old boy ejected from an SUV, flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital, after a violent crash in Tyler County. Crash investigators tell me the driver of that SUV was also a child. The 11-year-old has life threatening injuries. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 14, 2018

After leaving the road, the vehicle rolled over several times.

The boy was ejected from the SUV and sustained serious injuries.

The young driver and other two passenger were not injured in the crash. Officials say all the occupants of the vehicle ranged from 11 to 13.

The crash remains under investigation. There are no additional details at this time.

This is a developing story.

