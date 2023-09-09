Homicide investigation underway after child dies in possible drowning in Klein: Precinct 4

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are headed to the area.

SPRING, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a small child died near the Klein area.

Precinct 4 said they were responding to a home on Courtland Circle just before 1 p.m., which is near the intersection of Louetta and Stuebner Airline.

Details are limited at this time, but Corporal Moreno told KHOU 11 that the child's death is being investigated as a possible drowning. Investigators with Precinct 4 and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are headed to the scene.

This is a developing news story, we'll update this post as we get additional information.