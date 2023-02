The child's mother told police her son found the gun on her nightstand.

WHARTON, Texas — A 3-year-old child died Friday after accidentally shooting himself in Wharton, police say.

The child's mother told police her son found the gun on her nightstand.

He was taken to the hospital after the shooting where police were called. He was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were exhausted by hospital staff, police said.

This case is under investigation by Wharton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

No other details were given.

