HPD: An 8-year-old has died in the hospital after fracturing skull in crash earlier this weekend

Police said the child was one of three people hospitalized Friday after a driver reportedly ran a red light in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — An 8-year-old child has died in the hospital after being critically injured during a crash in downtown Houston earlier this weekend.

Houston police reported the child was one of three people taken to the hospital following the incident at about 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway.

According to investigators, a black Dodge Challenger was going northbound on Chartres Street when its 25-year-old driver ran a red light at the St. Joseph Parkway intersection.

The vehicle reportedly struck a silver Honda Civic, injuring the the driver and two passengers inside.

HPD confirmed the child suffered critical injuries, including a skull fracture. The child passed away Sunday morning, according to police.

The driver of the Honda and a second passenger did not have life-threatening injuries. An investigator at the scene identified them as the child's parents. Their current condition has not been released.

HPD said the driver of the Dodge was not injured. They stayed at the scene until help arrived. According to investigators, they didn't show any signs of intoxication.