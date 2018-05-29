HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 4-year-old died late Monday night after the child was pulled from a pool at an apartment complex in north Harris County on Memorial Day.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Pennington Jr., 4, after being found at the bottom of a crowded swimming pool Monday in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress Road.
In Katy, a 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital by Life Flight after nearly drowning in his apartment pool on Monday. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
© 2018 KHOU