HCSO: Child caught after crashing into patrol car and through a house in Spring

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child crashed into an unoccupied HCSO patrol vehicle and then through a residence on Saturday.

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver struck a patrol car and then crashed into a home in the Spring area.

It happened around noon Saturday in the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to Gonzalez, the driver hit a residence, then backed into an unoccupied HCSO patrol vehicle before driving forward and crashing into a home.

The driver then fled the vehicle on foot before being caught. Gonzalez says the driver appears to be a child between the ages of 7 and 10 years old.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Gonzalez has not said what the unoccupied patrol car was doing in the area.

KHOU 11 has crews heading to the scene and we'll update you as soon as we have more information.