HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Paramedics transported a child from a north Harris County daycare on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities later confirmed the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Emergency responders were first called to the 5300 block of W. Richey Road at about 4:34 p.m. where the child was said to not be breathing.

The cause of the child’s death is not yet confirmed.

Wednesday night, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed to KHOU 11 that its Child-Care Licensing division is investigating the incident.

“Once it’s complete, we’ll send the results of the investigation to Texas Health and Human Services,” a spokesperson said.

The CCL investigation is standard protocol after the death of a child.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter