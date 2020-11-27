Child among several injured in 4-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two or three other people were also injured in the crash at the intersection of West Richey Road and Veterans Memorial Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a child was among several people who were injured Thursday in a major crash in northwest Harris County.

The four-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of West Richey Road and Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to investigators, a white Lexus was northbound on Veterans Memorial and made a left turn on a blinking yellow light. The Lexus struck a white Honda Pilot and then struck two other vehicles.

Gonzalez said a 2-year-old child was Life-Flighted from the scene and at least two other people were taken to area hospitals via ambulance. The child was in the Honda Pilot, according to investigators.