HOUSTON — The investigation continues into Monday’s raid and shootout that left five Houston police officers injured and two suspects dead.

Thursday, HPD’s chief says they are leaving “no stone unturned.”

Acevedo said a comprehensive investigation is underway but scoffed at some of the rumors being spread on social media.

“When someone starts shooting at you, you don’t wait. You get to shoot back,” Acevedo said. “I guarantee you we got the right house. The notion that we just showed up there because we had nothing better to do is simply wrong,”

HPD said it released the “no-knock” search warrant Wednesday to be transparent and to answer questions about what led to the raid in southeast Houston.

But some people on social media aren’t buying it.

“Could’ve. Would’ve. Should’ve. It’s the world we live in. The bottom line is we -- good, bad or indifferent -- we will report back to the community everything we find,” the chief said.

Acevedo said Internal Affairs and HPD’s special investigations unit are both looking into the raid and everything leading up to it.

The chief also had an update on the three officers who remain at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“One had facial reconstructive surgery yesterday. He’s got more to go. The other one’s hanging tough,” the chief said. “But we still need prayers and the prayers that we’re asking for from the community is prayer for a full recovery.”

The officer who had knee surgery is expected to be released from the hospital soon. The other two who were shot are recovering at home.

