HOUSTON - The murder of a prominent cardiologist gunned down in the Medical Center last week probably wasn't random, according to Houston's Police Chief.

"There is a high probability the doctor was targeted," Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Thursday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht

Dr. Mark Hausknecht died of three gunshot wounds to the head, torso and upper left extremity, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The cardiologist, who once treated President George H.W. Bush, was shot and killed on Friday while riding a bike on North Main Street near Holcombe. The suspect in the shooting was also on a bike at the time and is still on the run.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video from a Metro Lift bus in hopes of identifying the killer.

Houston police have released new video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center on Friday. (HPD)

Homer, Michelle

He was last seen heading down Southgate near Travis.

On Saturday, HPD also released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Witnesses described him as a white or Hispanic male, possibly 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches with a slender build, police said.

He wore a tan baseball cap, blue polo-type shirt, beige shorts and sunglasses. He had a fully-loaded olive green backpack.

UPDATE #2: Composite sketch just completed of the suspect wanted in yesterday's killing of Dr. Hausknecht at 6600 Main. Suspect description remains same. If you recognize this male, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. CS reward up to $5,000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gQII98t7Ek — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 21, 2018

There will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, on Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Mark's favorite charities (listed at Legacy.com) or one of your choosing. Read his obituary here on Legacy.com.

