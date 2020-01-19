HOUSTON — Temperatures may have been a little chilly for a Sunday morning in Houston, but that did not stop thousands of runners from participating in the 48th annual Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

It's the moment these runners have been training for. Racers were at the starting line, pumped and excited to start their trek through several miles of central Houston.

"You feel the butterflies in the stomach right before the race it’s a lot of fun," said Arturo. "Once you get in the race you forget about it."

Arturo is one of thousands of spectators that came out to cheer on his loved ones.

"Some of my brothers visited friends and all of that. So they are running here from Mexico most of them," Arturo said.

People from all over the country and the world came to Houston for these marathons.

So many people were here, that even the Chevron Houston Marathon website crashed for a few hours.

But the enthusiasm and the cheer could be felt among the spectators ensuring that their loved ones were motivated all the way through.

MARATHON WINNERS:

Kelkile Gezahegn from Ethiopia – finished at 2:08:36

Askale Merachi from Etiophia – finished at 2:23:29

HALF MARATHON WINNERS:

Jemal Yimer Mekonnen from Ethiopia – finished at 59:25

Hitomi Niiya from Japan – finished at 1:06:38

Check back later for more stories on the runners.

