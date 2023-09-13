Chevron buys dozens of acres for development in booming Bridgeland community

Chevron recently purchased 77 acres to build a new campus in the booming Cypress-area neighborhood.

CYPRESS, Texas — Chevron is buying dozens of acres for new development near the Cypress area.

According to the Howard Hughes Corporation, Chevron purchased 77 acres in the booming master-planned community of Bridgeland.

Bridgeland, which is located south of 290 near the Grand Parkway, recently announced construction has started on a retail center anchored by the area's first H-E-B. The Village Green at Bridgeland Central retail space will also feature a 49,000-square-foot office building, with plans to connect it to a 250-mile hike and bike trail system. The retail center is expected to open in 2024.

Chevron said it plans to use the land to build a research and development campus aimed at advancing its work at achieving a lower carbon energy future.

“Chevron is attracted to the opportunities Bridgeland has to offer and views this acquisition as a strong addition to our asset portfolio,” said Daniel Abate, Head of Corporate Real Estate for Chevron.

Last year, Chevron announced it was moving its Chevron Park headquarters in San Ramon, California to a more modern space. While it plans to maintain its California headquarters, the company also offered employees the opportunity to relocate to its downtown Houston office.