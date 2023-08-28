Fire crews respond to fire at chemical plant in Pearland, fire officials say

x
Fire officials said the runoff from the fire is contained and a hazmat crew is on the scene to help clean up.
Credit: Pearland Fire Deaprtment
PEARLAND, Texas — Fire crews responded to a fire at a chemical plant in the Pearland area early Monday, according to the Pearland Fire Department.

This started just before 4 a.m. at the SolveChem Inc. facility on Mykawa Road near Shank Road.

Pearland fire officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the west side of the plant.

The fire was contained a couple of shipping containers that were full of packaged products, fire officials said. The containers had some sort of fuel-based product.

The company is working with fire officials to identify the chemicals. Fire officials said the runoff from the fire is contained and a hazmat crew is on the scene to help clean up.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

