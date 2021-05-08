'Chemical, odor incident' reported at Texmark facility in Galena Park

GALENA PARK, Texas — Texmark has issued an alert to the public about an incident at its facility in Galena Park, east of Houston.
Currently, no shelter-in-place or evacuations have been called for.
The company described it as a "chemical, odor incident" that happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
You can see the full public alert below along with a map of the facility location. We'll update this story as we learn more.
This is a message from Texmark - Galena Park located at 900 Clinton Dr. Galena Park, TX 77547. At 02:15 on 8/5/2021, a chemical, odor incident occurred at our facility. At this time, odor may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Updates will be provided on this site, when needed. Thank you.