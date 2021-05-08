'Chemical, odor incident' reported at Texmark facility in Galena Park

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News.

GALENA PARK, Texas — Texmark has issued an alert to the public about an incident at its facility in Galena Park, east of Houston.

Currently, no shelter-in-place or evacuations have been called for.

The company described it as a "chemical, odor incident" that happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

You can see the full public alert below along with a map of the facility location. We'll update this story as we learn more.

