Residents asked to stay indoors after chemical leak in east Houston

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw a tanker truck flipped on its side.

HOUSTON — HAZMAT crews are on the scene of a chemical leak in east Houston.

This is happening in the 400 block of 92nd Street.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw emergency crews surrounding a tanker truck that was flipped on it its side, though, it's not certain this is where the leak is coming from.

It's unknown how the truck crashed and if anyone was injured.

Houston firefighters ask residents to avoid the area and remain indoors for the time being.

We are working to gather more information on this scene.

Check back for updates.